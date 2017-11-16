US House passes GOP tax bill

The US House passed the GOP tax bill Thursday. The bill includes $1.5 trillion in tax cuts. [Read bill H.R. 1: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act]

The 227 to 205 vote was a major win for Republican Speaker Paul Ryan and for president trump who spoke to GOP House members ahead of the vote.

The bill would slash tax rates on corporations and businesses double the standard deduction for individuals and married couples and eliminate the estate tax.

Republicans before the vote hailed it as a simpler system that would increase business competitiveness.

Iowa Congressman Steve King released a statement today after voting for the Tax Cut and Jobs Act.

“The passage of today’s historic tax reform legislation represents the best opportunity Congress has had in 30 years to reform the nation’s complex and outdated tax code in a manner which will provide Iowans with tax relief, a simpler tax return, and a better economic climate for job creation,” said King. “This legislation will stimulate the economy and launch the United States onto a growth path that can produce a better than 3% annual GDP growth rate for the next decade or more. In addition, I welcome the inclusion of provisions which increase the size of the standard deduction, increase the size of the child tax credit, preserve the adoption tax credit, allow businesses to immediately write off the full cost of new equipment, lower corporate tax rates to a competitive level, and provide for the full repeal of the Death Tax. This legislation will result in a flatter, fairer, and simpler tax system that will benefit individuals, families, farms, and small businesses throughout Iowa.”

“While I support the package that passed the House of Representatives today, it would have been much improved with the inclusion of the Senate’s provision to repeal ObamaCare’s Individual Mandate fine. Over 52,000 Iowans paid this fine in 2015, and 82% of them had incomes between $10,000 and $50,000. The House would do well to follow the Senate’s lead by supporting the provision repealing the Obama/Roberts ‘ObamaCare tax’ going forward.”

“Today we took a historic vote to establish a simpler, fairer tax code for all Americans,” Smith said. “We have had more than 40 hearings and spent nearly seven years getting this right. This isn’t the final step, but it is a huge milestone – and a victory for so many Americans who have been struggling to make ends meet or grow their businesses or find a job.

“These comprehensive reforms will enable nine out of 10 taxpayers to file their taxes on a form the size of a postcard and level the playing field for U.S. businesses to compete in the global economy, which means more jobs and higher wages. Individuals and families will be able to keep more of their own money with across-the-board cuts and simplified compliance.

“I have said Congress does not look to the future often enough, but today’s vote defies this trend and will lead to greater opportunity for generations to come. With President Trump’s strong support, I’m glad we were able to come together and get this done for the good of our country.”

South Dakota Congresswoman Kristi Noem released a statement today after voting for the bill. “I have worked hours going line by line through this legislation to make sure the policies contained in it are going to work for families, that they’ll increase wages for folks, and create more opportunity in America,” said Noem.

On the House Ways & Means Committee, which has primary jurisdiction over tax reform, Noem has championed many of the bill’s family-centered policies. Noem was vocal about the need to significantly expand the Child Tax Credit and led efforts to ensure the Child Care Credit and flexible spending benefits remained in the House proposal.

“I am extremely proud of the steps we’ve taken to strengthen families in this bill,” continued Noem. “South Dakota has the highest rate of working moms in the nation. Parents are already stretched thin, so the provisions in this bill are designed to help them – help them pay their bills, take care of their kids, go to work, and maybe at the end of the day, take a weekend where they can go and do something fun with their kids. That’s important to South Dakota.”

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act also includes a handful of provisions Noem has previously introduced as stand-alone legislation. More specifically, the House tax reform proposal fully and permanently repeals the Death Tax by 2025, based on Noem’s Death Tax Repeal Act. Additionally, the bill excludes the Indian Health Service’s Student Loan Repayment program from tax, a provision that was pulled from Noem’s 2016 HEALTTH Act. Moreover, as one of the only members of the House Ways & Means Committee with a background in agriculture, Noem championed efforts to give farmers, ranchers, and small businesses better expensing tools and drive down the tax rate for small businesses.

“If we’re going to keep kids in South Dakota, we need to create opportunities in South Dakota,” Noem explained. “This tax reform package protects family farms from one generation to the next and makes it easier for South Dakota’s hardworking job creators to thrive.”

But Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi called it a "scam" that hurts working people by eliminating deductions ranging from student loan interest and medical expenses to state and local taxes.

She says it'll blow a hole in the deficit over time.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, (D-CA) House Minority Leader said, "Today the Republicans have brought forth a bill that is pillaging the middle class to pad the pockets of the wealthiest and had tax breaks to the corporations shipping jobs out of America and drastically increasing the national debt."

The Senate version of tax plan is still being considered.

President Donald Trump briefly visited Capitol Hill Thursday morning.

The President rallied House Republicans in a private meeting, shortly before the house was scheduled to vote on their historic tax reform bill.

Cheers were heard coming from inside as the President entered the room.

NBC News reports the President discussed the tax vote, his Asia trip, and negotiating the release of three UCLA basketball players from China after shoplifting charges.

President Trump said, "Thank you very much everybody, thank you. The tax is going really well, thank you very much."

Even if the bill passes the House, the Republican controlled Senate would have to pass a similar tax bill, which is no guarantee.

President Trump heads to Capitol Hill Thursday to make a personal appeal for tax reform hours before a critical vote.

Pressure from the public and the President.

He's taking on tax reform skeptics face-to-face this morning.

Overnight President Trump accused Democrats of "obstruction and delay."

"This is such a scam!" declared Senator Claire McCaskill, (D) Missouri.

"It's immoral, it's immoral!" said Democratic Representative Dan Kildee Michigan.

"This bill stinks and I won't vote for it," said Rep. Matt Cartwright, Democrat of Pennsylvania.

It's still unclear if more middle-class or wealthy Americans would benefit.

It does not include the Senate's new plan to get rid of the Affordable Care Act requirement to buy health insurance. "Look do we like the individual mandate?



Of course, we don't like the individual mandate, but right now we're just focused purely on tax reform," said House Speaker Paul Ryan, (R) Wisconsin.

Mixing in healthcare has Democrats crying foul: "I cannot imagine the Senate removing 13 million people from health care to provide wealth-care for a few." Rep. Al Green/ (D) Texas

$13 million, that's what the congressional budget office predicts.

But it's also a money saver - $338 billion the CBO says.



"I've sat here for 40 years and I've watched my Democratic colleagues spend and spend and spend and spend without asking 'Where's the money gonna come from?' and then they blame us!" said Senator Orrin Hatch, (R) Utah.

Step one today - a tax vote that avoids the healthcare controversy.