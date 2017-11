Leonardo da Vinci's "Salvator Mundi" sold for $450.3 million at Christie's auction Wednesday night.

The recently rediscovered painting was the last da Vinci painting left in private hands.

The painting was purchased by an unidentified buyer bidding via telephone following a bidding war that lasted nearly 20 minutes.

It is the most expensive work of art ever sold at auction and experts say it was painted in the same time frame as the Mona Lisa.