Police find pot hidden in fake rocks

Police in Oregon unearth a huge marijuana stash.

It happened Monday in the city of Springfield.

Authorities seized 143 pounds of marijuana flower and five pounds of cannabis extract with a combined street value of $1 million.

What so unusual is the drugs were hidden inside plastic decorative yard rocks.

They say the marijuana was being shipped to another state to be sold.

The suspect behind the operation is jailed on charges of unlawful delivery, possession and manufacture of marijuana; and a felony charge of laundering a monetary instrument.