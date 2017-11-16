Police find pot hidden in fake rocks - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Police find pot hidden in fake rocks

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Police in Oregon unearth a huge marijuana stash.

It happened Monday in the city of Springfield.

Authorities seized 143 pounds of marijuana flower and five pounds of cannabis extract with a combined street value of $1 million.

What so unusual is the drugs were hidden inside plastic decorative yard rocks.

They say the marijuana was being shipped to another state to be sold.

The suspect behind the operation is jailed on charges of unlawful delivery, possession and manufacture of marijuana; and a felony charge of laundering a monetary instrument. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.