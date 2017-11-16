Suffering from allergies? One doctor says to eat your vegetables

If you're suffering from allergy symptoms you may find relief in an unexpected place: the supermarket produce aisle.

Mold, pollen, and ragweed, here to stay indefinitely.

Dr. Anand Shah, with the American Sinus Institute said, "Definitely eat your vegetables."

That's right, for all the fall sniffling, sneezing, itchiness, Dr. Anand Shah from the American Sinus Institute says to eat vegetables.

With anti-inflammatory elements and Vitamin C, he recommends veggies like broccoli and celery.

Dr. Shah said, "The thought process is vitamin C, which is found in many foods, plant-based foods, broccoli for example. They'll have an antihistamine effect which is beneficial and then vitamin A found in carrots for example, can directly enhance the immune system."

In addition to carrots, onions, and garlic can help in a similar way.

Dr. Shah said, "Onions and garlic are also thought to enhance the immune system. Not quite through that mechanism but they're also beneficial."

They have another immune fighting property, Quercetin, which Dr. Shah says also helps with inflammation.

And Vitamin A foods are thought to improve allergies since some studies show people with low vitamin a are more likely to have asthma and allergies.

This season you can eat pumpkin to get lots of Vitamin A.

There are some foods that you may consider avoiding if you have ragweed allergies. Those are bananas, melons, cucumbers, zucchini, chamomile, and hibiscus tea.