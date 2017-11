That Thanksgiving meal will be a little less expensive this year.

The American Farm Bureau says the average cost of this year's Thanksgiving feast for 10 people is $49.12.

That's 75 cents less than last year and the cheapest since 2013.

Turkey is down about two cents per pound, so a 16-pound bird will cost you about $22.38.

Shoppers can expect to gobble up savings on milk, rolls and pie shells. But will see higher costs for stuffing, pumpkin pie mix and whipping cream.