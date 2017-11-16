Indiana official named South Dakota state epidemiologist

An official with Indiana's Health Department has been named South Dakota's next state epidemiologist

South Dakota Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon says Joshua Clayton will succeed Lon Kightlinger, who retired earlier this month after serving 20 years with the department. Clayton is a South Dakota native who previously spent five years with the state Health Department working in the disease prevention and public health preparedness programs.

In Indiana, he has served as deputy state epidemiologist and director of that state's Epidemiology Resource. Before that he served with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as an epidemic intelligence service officer assigned to Tennessee.