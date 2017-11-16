Clouds begin to increase Thursday, warmer air moves in

After quite the sunny but colder day Wednesday, today brings a few more clouds as a warm front starts to move in. This will bring a stronger southerly breeze into the viewing area with gusts near 30 mph possible. Highs look to top out near the 50° mark which is fairly seasonable for this time of the year. Temperatures only look to fall a little bit, falling toward the lower 40s, and then start to rise in the pre-dawn hours of our Friday. We'll probably hit the low temperatures on Friday at midnight with temps back into the mid 40s by Friday morning. Even warmer conditions will be felt Friday as southerly flow continues to pump in mild air. 50s to near 60° is expected by tomorrow afternoon but the clouds will be staying thick as the trailing cold front moves in.

Out ahead of it we could see a bit of drizzle with a slightly better chance at seeing little rain/snow mix develop overnight. Colder air starts to spill in for the weekend with temps falling back into the 40s under mainly sunny skies. Saturday will be quite windy so feels like temps will likely be in the teens and 20s so bundle up out there. Another warm front lifts in as we kick-start the holiday week and this will spike our highs back into the 50s. The roller-coaster of highs then continues as we step toward Thanksgiving with 30s and 40s Tuesday and Wednesday. It's looking like our Thanksgiving will be dry and mild with no travel headaches, at least right now but continue to stay tuned for our latest forecasts.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer