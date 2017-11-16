Student arrested at North High School

A Sioux City Community Schools student was in jail Thursday after being arrested Wednesday at North High School.

According to jail records, Mathew John Rilling, 18, of Sioux City is charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, and trespassing.

According to court records, Rilling was supposed to be in the behavior disorder class at North High School but refused to go. When he was confronted by the school resource officer, the officer said Rilling pulled a knife out of his pocket, opened it and walked towards the officer.

The officer said he pulled his taser and told Rilling to drop the knife.

He said Rilling threw the knife past him, hitting lockers before getting on the ground to be handcuffed.

Rilling is scheduled to appear in court on November 27.



The Sioux City Community School District released the following comment when asked about the incident:



"With respect to privacy, the District does not comment on inquiries about students or potential students. Per board policy 502.9, the possession of firearms, dangerous weapons, weapons, look-a-like weapons, or the like by students on District property, in District facilities, or at school-sponsored activities is prohibited. In order to uphold a safe and effective learning environment, all students are expected to follow the 503.1 Student Conduct policy."