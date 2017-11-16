U.S. House tax bill eliminates Federal Historic Tax Credit progr - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

U.S. House tax bill eliminates Federal Historic Tax Credit program, jeopardizes Siouxland projects

Posted:

Projects in Siouxland have benefited from the Federal Historic Tax Credit program, some of them wouldn’t have gotten off the ground without the credit.

The House GOP bill that passed today eliminates the program and the Senate version reduces it.

Many new Siouxland projects could be in jeopardy if the current versions end up becoming law.

Would you rather see the projects funded or would you rather have a tax cut?

Some developers say without the tax credit, the buildings will be torn down along with that the history. 

One completed project is the United Center in downtown Sioux City. 

