Siouxland team leaves the court to help Siouxlanders in need

From dishing out assists on the court to assisting those in need in Siouxland.

A local basketball team is strongly invested in giving back, at the Hat and Mitten Party every year.

The Lawton-Bronson basketball team trade in their sneakers for a day, to give back to those less fortunate this winter season.

Head Coach Adam Benson and the team have volunteered at the Hat and Mitten Party for the past eight years.

Coach Benson says that the children may be intimidated by the team at first- but it's a different story at the end of the event.

"When our boys get them, they're very quiet and not wanting to give their name," said Adam Benson, Head Boys Basketball Coach at Lawton-Bronson High School. "And by the time they have gotten the shoes, the gloves, everything else, they're talking to them like they're best friends."

The team may be giving away items, but they don't walk away empty-handed.

"I think it's a big eye-opener for them to be honest," adds Benson. "You know, they worry about getting the newest basketball shoe, and we have kids coming in with shoes that are way too big, or way too small, and they're excited to get that new pair."

After volunteering last year, the seniors have seen how important it is.

"It's important for us to go, because then we can bond and help the kids," said Aaron Schorg, Senior Basketball Player at Lawton-Bronson High School.

Like many of us, the team says you don't realize how many people are in need, until you help out and see for yourself.

"I did not know there was that many people who needed help."

The Goodwill is accepting new shoes, hats, socks and mittens for children ages 5-12 and also be accepting monetary donations for their upcoming Hat and Mitten Parties in December.

The KTIV Hat and Mitten Drive will take place Friday, November 17. Drop off your monetary donations or new shoes, hats, socks, and mittens at the Goodwill Locations at 5931 Gordon Drive or 3100 West 4th Street.

For more information: https://www.goodwillgreatplains.org/shopretail/retail-stores/