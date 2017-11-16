Special flag delivered to Peak Performance in honor of fallen mi - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Special flag delivered to Peak Performance in honor of fallen military members

By Brett Funke, Editor/Photographer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A very special wooden flag was hand delivered to Peak Performance Thursday.

The flag which is a part of a project called Dog Tag Furniture.

Dog Tag Furniture creates hand-made wooden flag master pieces to pay for fallen military members funerals.

A common misconception is that when a solider dies that their funeral expenses are paid for.

After Dog Tag Furniture's owner Troy Walker stepped in to pay for his best friends funeral, the idea of Dog Tag Furniture was born. 

Peak Performance Owner Jim Ewold tells us that he decided to purchase the flag for his in honor of the flag, local veterans, and those that have fallen. 

"I was raised to respect the flag in any which way by my parents, and it's an honor to place it into our store for the veterans in our area, and the veterans that have fallen for our flag, " says Jim Ewold, Owner of Peak Performance.

Peak Performance will be hosting an official unveiling of the flag at their Sioux City store tomorrow morning at 9:00am. 

