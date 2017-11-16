North Middle School students donate socks to The Gospel Mission

The Gospel Mission made a trip to North Middle School this morning.

The Gospel Mission was there to pick up over 320 pairs of socks that students at North Middle School collected to donate as part of a campaign they called Sock-tober.

A majority of the socks were brought in by the North Middle School Student Council with help from the other students.

David Delzell from the Gospel Mission says that socks are the most needed item at the homeless shelters right now, and that it is very special to see the students getting involved.

"We all take so many things for granted, and here they have clearly demonstrated with those less fortunate, " said David Delzell, Director of Partner Relations, Gospel Mission.

Students say they are very humbled to be in a position where they are able to give to others that are in a less fortunate position then themselves.

"I mean I grew up with all of this nice stuff, and to know that I am helping other people who aren't as lucky as me, to be in my position is just awesome to have that feeling." Said William Lohr, 8th Grader at North Middle School

The North Middle School Student Council will be doing a can drive throughout the month of December, and plan to keeping the giving spirit throughout December by getting donations of hats, gloves, and coats.