Siouxland kids perform with Sioux City Symphony

The Sioux City Symphony teamed up with Carnegie Hall to host over 2,100 grade school students Thursday morning.

Sioux City students grades 3 through 5 packed into the Orpheum Theatre for the the Link Up concert.

For months, the students have been learning to sing and play an instrument in their classroom.

Thursday, they put their skills to the test and played with the Symphony from their seats.

The Carnegie Hall program pays and ships all the music to the schools for free, while the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra picks up the cost of the musicians that will play alongside the kids.

It is the first of three concerts of its kind set for this school year, with the next two coming in March.