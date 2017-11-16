Real estate firm now has presence in all three Siouxland states

A new space, in South Dakota, means a Siouxland real estate company has a presence in all three Siouxland states.

United Real Estate Solutions, Inc., and its commercial division NAI United, proudly opened a new office in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, Thursday.

The building, located near the Interstate 29 interchange at Dakota Dunes, is right next to the new coffee shop, Stone Bru.

The president of NAI United says this is a bonus because it gives extra space to meet with clients. The new, 2,600 square foot office space is the third office space for United Real Estate Solutions sales associates. "That was really our goal, was to complete the tri-state presence because we had Sioux City, we had South Sioux City and we just hadn't done anything on the South Dakota side yet," said NAI United President Chris Bogenrief. "We truly do, all our agents are licensed in all three states."

The company's two other office locations are in the United Center, in Sioux City, Iowa, and on Dakota Avenue, in South Sioux City, Nebraska.