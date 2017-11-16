West Sioux wins first-ever state championship - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

West Sioux wins first-ever state championship

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
Cedar Falls, IA (KTIV) -

West Sioux beats Hudson 35-14 to win the Iowa Class A state championship. 

The Falcons scored the first touchdowns of the game off the arm of quarterback Hunter Dekkers. A 26-yard score to Victor Hernandez in the 1st quarter, followed by a 61-yard strike to Chase Koopmans in the 2nd quarter. 

Senior running back Jake Lynott had three touchdowns in the game, highlighted by a 59-yard touchdown run to start the 3rd quarter. 

West Sioux held off a late Hudson run to win its first-ever title.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.