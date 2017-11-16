West Sioux wins first-ever state championship

West Sioux beats Hudson 35-14 to win the Iowa Class A state championship.

The Falcons scored the first touchdowns of the game off the arm of quarterback Hunter Dekkers. A 26-yard score to Victor Hernandez in the 1st quarter, followed by a 61-yard strike to Chase Koopmans in the 2nd quarter.

Senior running back Jake Lynott had three touchdowns in the game, highlighted by a 59-yard touchdown run to start the 3rd quarter.

West Sioux held off a late Hudson run to win its first-ever title.