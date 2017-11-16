Remsen St. Mary's falls in 8-player title game, 52-14 - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Remsen St. Mary's falls in 8-player title game, 52-14

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Cedar Falls, IA (KTIV) -

#2 Remsen St. Mary's lost in a lopsided 8-player championship game to #1 Don Bosco.

After trailing 8-0 in the first quarter, the Hawks scored on a wild 4th down play. Quarterback Derrick Schorg avoided a sack by flipping the ball to Brody Ricke, Ricked coughed up the ball, but it was recovered by Matthew Begnoche in the end zone for a touchdown. 

St. Mary's trailed 16-6 at halftime and it only got worse in the 2nd half. The Dons rattled off four straight touchdowns in the half, including three scores in a minute and a half. 

The Hawks committed five turnovers and star senior running back Canaan Cox was limited by the Dons defense. 

"We know what kind of game we were going into," said senior Canaan Cox. "We did not take them lightly. They were a great football team, played great football, nothing we didn't expect. I don't think the score represented how the game went."

"They just made more plays than us today," said head coach Ryan Hajek. "Give them credit. They played an unbelievable game. They deserve first place, and I'm happy to come home runner-up."

St. Mary's finishes the 2017 season with an 11-1 record. 

