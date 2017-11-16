Above average temps despite a lot of clouds for Friday

Today gave us a mix of sun and clouds and a wide variety of temperatures across the region with highs in the low 30s in eastern Siouxland while the western parts of our viewing area were able to get into the 50s.

That warmer air out to the west will continue to move in so tonight isn't going to be nearly as cool as what we saw last night with lows in the upper 30s.

Despite a lot of clouds tomorrow, we should see highs above average in the low to mid 50s.

We'll see a slight chance of a late day shower on Friday with a light rain and snow mix possible Friday night but those chances won't stick around for too long.

In fact, we're going to be clearing out our skies Saturday morning and it will be windy and cooler by the afternoon with highs in the low 40s.

Then we'll see a couple day warming trend that puts us into the low to mid 50s again by Monday.

Cooler weather returns again on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Our quiet weather pattern next week will continue into Thanksgiving when we'll likely have partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s.