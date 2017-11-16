Houses passes tax reform bill that includes eliminating historic tax credits

The House passed a tax reform bill that could have an impact on major projects in downtown Sioux City.

The city has seen the potential revival of several historic buildings.

"If you look at something like the historic preservation credits, they do a wonderful job at restoring small downtown's in rural Iowa. They also do a great job here in Sioux City. You can see it in the Warrior/ Davidson project, you can see it in some of the residential housing that's going downtown, too," says State Representative, Chris Hall

There are plans in place to restore the Warrior and Davidson buildings along with the former Hatch Furniture building.

Right now, about 100 million dollars in projects in downtown Sioux City are relying on historic tax credits.

"The tax credits are really the key to seeing some of these older, larger, historic buildings restored and so, we're very concerned about this. Obviously, we've been talking to our senators and we are hopeful that they will see fit to make some kind of an amendment to preserve this program," says Sioux City Economic Development Director, Marty Dougherty

In the house's version of the Tax Reform bill, the Historic Tax Credit would be completely eliminated, making a major impact on economic development across the nation and in Siouxland.

"It's just unfortunate that Congress can't see the value of these credits. It's not like it's a giveaway because it's buildings that you're not going to rehab otherwise, that's just the reality. It's not economically feasible without a little bit of help in the form of tax credits," says Mayor Bob Scott.

Now, the future of economic development for historic buildings in downtown Sioux City is uncertain.