Rob Sand announces run for Iowa State Auditor

A Democrat from Eastern Iowa has announced his candidacy for State Auditor.

Rob Sand is a former prosecutor in the Iowa Attorney General's Office.

Sand met with voters, in Sioux City, today.

Sand says he believes the state auditor should work as a "watchdog" for the taxpayers.

"There's a lot of improvements that can be made by making a team in the auditor's office that includes people with experience like my own. The current auditor doesn't have anyone with law enforcement experience even though they are doing investigations designed for law enforcement and, I think we need to change that so that those investigations are better targeted and better performed for the people that are going to be using them later," says Rob Sand, Iowas State Auditor Candidate.

The current state Auditor is Republican Mary Mosiman.

She was elected in 2014.