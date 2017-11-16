Siouxland man beats the odds of pancreatic cancer

November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, and one Siouxland health clinic has an extra reason to raise awareness.

Employees at the Family Health Care of Siouxland, wore purple today- the national color for pancreatic cancer.

They wore purple shirts that read, "Just Cure It" to raise awareness, and also- for a very personal reason.

According to the Hirshberg Foundation, pancreatic cancer is the 3rd leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States.

"When you've been diagnosed with a terminal disease such as pancreatic cancer, it's like being hit by a train," said Karl Schenk, Pancreatic Cancer Survivor. "You don't hear things, because the horn is so loud, you don't see things because the light is so bright, the pain is immense."

Up until the end of 2014, Karl Schenk was a healthy farmer.

"Almost three years to the day, I was combining, and had some pain in my back and didn't feel good, and thought I had the flu."

What he thought was a 24-hour illness, turned into what he thought- was the end of his life.

"After a few days, and some tests, it was finally determined in Omaha, that I had a tumor on my pancreas," said Schenk.

After hearing the diagnosis, his wife Nancy, who works at Family Health Care of Siouxland, was speechless.

"It was earth-shattering," said Nancy Schenk, Karl's Wife. "I'm a physician, I knew exactly when they told me it was pancreatic cancer, what I needed to think. And that was 'he's not going to be here very much longer on this world."

But, Karl and his wife were not giving up.

They went to Mayo Clinic for a second opinion.

There, he started chemo, and radiation therapy- which was everything but easy.

"It's very difficult to go to something that you know is going to make you ill, it's going to make you feel bad, it's going to depress you," said Karl Schenk. "But you stand up and you say, 'thank you sir-may I have another one?' and you go for your next session."

Karl says he is one of the first Stage 3 pancreatic cancer patient, to have his celiac trunk removed for pancreatic surgery.

"There was some pioneering treatments, and surgery, surgeons that were willing to push an envelope, and do surgeries that had not been done in the past," said Karl Schenk.

Three years later- Karl is cancer free.

"We have a saying in our family if something bad happens or something frustrating happens," adds Karl Schenk. "'You know what, it's not pancreatic cancer, we can deal with this.'"