Events announced for 15th Annual Memorial March to Honor Lost Children

The 15th annual Memorial March to Honor Lost Children and the attendant activities associated with the event are scheduled for November 20-22 in and around the Sioux City area. Scores and hundreds of people are expected to be a part of educational sessions planned Monday and Tuesday at Briar Cliff University beginning at 8 a.m with the Memorial March itself planned for Wednesday morning at 7:30 a.m. It will start at War Eagle Park and end at the Public Museum at noon where a traditional Memorial Dinner and balloon release will take place.

Highlighting the the three day event will be a Town Hall meeting scheduled for the Public Museum at 4:30 p.m Monday which will follow a day long interactive session of Race: The Power of Illusion. Those not attending the all day session are invited to hear a lecture titled Whiteclay Closure-Prophecy? It will be held at Farber Hall at USD at noon presented by Frank LaMere. On Tuesday a survivors panel facilitated by BCU Social Work Professor Liz Rembold, a keynote by Dr. Kathleen Brown-Rice from USD addressing Nurturing and Resilience and a session dealing with fetal alcohol syndrome disorder (FASD) presented by Nora Boesem who has adopted 12 children and fostered over 100 children suffering from FASD will take place. A report from the Siouxland Street Project will be given by Matt Ohman and Erin Binneboese from the Siouxland Human Investment Partnership (SHIP) to end the day's proceedings.

Memorial March committee Chair Leesa McNeil will facilitate the Town Hall and stated "the opportunity to interact with some community leaders does not happen every day so I hope all in the Native community will come out."

March co-founder Frank LaMere opined "the Native community and others will again be counted with their feet to tell all that we are still here fostering understanding and building a collaboration. It will be good!"

LaMere was selected as Member of the year in 2016 for his work in child welfare by the National Indian Child Welfare Association (NICWA) and will be joined at the March by the 2017 honoree Sandy WhiteHawk from Minneapolis, MN. Jerry Foxhoven, the State Director of the IA Department of Human Services is also expected to attend. The events are open to the public.

The Memorial March was established in 2003 to memorialize three young Native Children and others who lost their lives in foster care! It has continued uninterrupted since then.