Ground broken for Wayne State's Center for Applied Technology - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Ground broken for Wayne State's Center for Applied Technology

Posted:
By Carl Norquist, Producer
Connect

A Siouxland college has officially broken ground on a new technology building. 

Thanks to gifts from the manufacturing industry, foundations, private donors, and the city of Wayne, the Wayne State College Center for Applied Technology is becoming a reality.

The $15.2 million dollar CAT building will serve as a gateway for students to experience industrial manufacturing in a way that generates excitement in the industry. The school hopes that the facility will attract students from high schools, as well as, community colleges to seek careers in manufacturing.

The building is projected to have a net economic impact of $15 million. When finished, the building will be more then 53,000 square feet and feature 13 state-of-the art instructional labs.

The college began construction and site preparation back in in May.

The building could be complete by December 2018.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.