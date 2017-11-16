Ground broken for Wayne State's Center for Applied Technology

A Siouxland college has officially broken ground on a new technology building.

Thanks to gifts from the manufacturing industry, foundations, private donors, and the city of Wayne, the Wayne State College Center for Applied Technology is becoming a reality.

The $15.2 million dollar CAT building will serve as a gateway for students to experience industrial manufacturing in a way that generates excitement in the industry. The school hopes that the facility will attract students from high schools, as well as, community colleges to seek careers in manufacturing.

The building is projected to have a net economic impact of $15 million. When finished, the building will be more then 53,000 square feet and feature 13 state-of-the art instructional labs.

The college began construction and site preparation back in in May.

The building could be complete by December 2018.