NTSB: Helicopter hit power line before November 6 crash in Lyon County, IA

Federal investigators say a helicopter hit an overhead power line before crashing into a Lyon County, Iowa field, earlier this month.

Those details are contained in a preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The helicopter, which is registered to "Ride The Sky Helicopters" based in Sioux Falls, was searching for 330 head of cattle that had gotten loose in the area back on November 6th. Eyewitnesses say the helicopter's tail hit the power line as the aircraft made a turn. The helicopter crashed to the ground, and came to rest on its right side. The impact broke the tail off of the helicopter, and damages both rotors.

Those on board have been identified as Robert Krier and Steve Ahrendt.

Both were taken to Sioux Falls hospitals for treatment.