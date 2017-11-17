'Weststock 2017' funds don't reach school

Nearly $1900 that was supposed to be donated to West High School from former students, didn't reach its destination.

This summer at Riverside Park, alumni hosted an all-class reunion called 'Weststock 2017'.

During the event, merchandise was sold along with free-will donations collected.

According to organizers, that money was to be donated to the school.

Instead the funds were used by the former chairman of Weststock.

The former chairman has said on social media those funds will be paid to the school by January.

Committee organizers say they will meet Monday night to create a bank account for future events, as well as assigning new roles.

Dr. Paul Gausman said there was never a formal agreement between Weststock organizers and the district to donate the money.

In a statement tonight, Dr. Gausman said quote " A lot of hard work went into this event to create a sense of community for our West High graduates. We shouldn't lose sight of the positive intention."

