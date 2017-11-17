Dakota Valley beats Parker in straight sets, advance to semifinals

#2 seed Dakota Valley Panthers beat the #7 seed Parker in straight sets, 3-0, Thursday night.

In the first set, Meredith Lammers gets a kill, one of 16 on the night.

Later in the first set, Dakota Valley was strong in the middle, Madison Heeran gets the kill and the Panthers win the first set 25-16.

In the 3rd set, Elizabeth Lammers gets the block for the point, she had 8 kills.

"They came out with energy, they came out with intensity, and they came out ready to play," said Dakota Valley head coach Amy Wiseman. "I couldn't ask for more from them today."

The Panthers will play the number-3 seed Belle Fourche Friday night at 8:45 CT.