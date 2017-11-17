Donate to the KTIV Hat and Mitten Drive today

For over 70 years, Goodwill's Hat and Mitten Parties have been bringing smiles to the faces of families throughout Siouxland.

A local basketball team is strongly invested in giving back, at the Hat and Mitten Party every year.

Siouxland team leaves the court to help Siouxlanders in need

The KTIV Hat and Mitten Drive for Goodwill of the Great Plains gets underway Friday morning at all Goodwill store locations in Sioux City.

Goodwill has been providing kids in need with new shoes, mittens, socks, and hats during the cold Midwest winters for more than 75 years.

The annual Shoe and Mitten Party in Sioux City will be held in December and KTIV is out today to make sure Goodwill has enough donations to provide for all the children who need these items.

Between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., you can stop at the Goodwill store on West 4th Street or the one at Eastgate Shopping Center on Gordon Drive and make a donation.

$25 will assure one child will receive a new pair of shoes, socks, a hat, and mittens.

Or if you prefer, you can donate those new items.

Children ages five to 12 received these items throughout the Goodwill of the Great Plains territory, which includes parts of Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota and all of South Dakota.



You can also make a donation online here.