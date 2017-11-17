Ricketts chosen as vice chairman of GOP governors group - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Ricketts chosen as vice chairman of GOP governors group

LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has been chosen serve as vice chairman of the Republican Governors Association in 2018.

The group announced its selection Thursday at its annual conference in Austin, Texas. Ricketts will serve a one-year term. Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam was elected to serve as the group's chairman.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, the group's outgoing chairman, says Ricketts will be a major asset to the group's efforts in the upcoming year.

