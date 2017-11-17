More than 20 people taken to the hospital after fire rips throug - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

More than 20 people taken to the hospital after fire rips through senior living community

More than 20 people were taken to the hospital after flames ripped through a senior living community in Pennsylvania Thursday evening. More than 20 people were taken to the hospital after flames ripped through a senior living community in Pennsylvania Thursday evening.
Flames ripped through a senior living community in Chester County, Pennsylvania Thursday evening.

Firefighters were called to this multi-alarm blaze just after 11 p.m. 

Officials evacuated the home's residents, more than 20 people were taken to hospitals.

At least three people have been injured in the fire, but no word yet on the extent of their injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

