Two men charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing numerous shots at vehicle

Two men have been accused of trying to kill a motorist following an incident early Thursday in Palo Alto County.

Authorities say they received a report shortly before 2:00 am of shots being fired at a vehicle in the area of 460th Avenue and 420th Street.



The Sheriff's Office says the driver, 20-year-old Christian Eberle of Albert City, reported that shots were being fired into his vehicle from a white 2002 Buick LeSabre, that was following him. The suspect vehicle was stopped a short time later by Spencer police.

Evidence that was gathered resulted in the Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office obtaining and executing several search warrants. Arrest warrants were then issued for 18-year-old Garret Wassom of Spencer and 18-year-old Konner Mills of Ayrshire. Both suspects were taken into custody around 2:00 pm Thursday at a residence in Spencer. Wassom and Mills were charged with attempted murder and going armed with intent. They were booked into the Palo Alto County jail on a cash-only bond of $250,000 each.

Authorities say the incident is still under investigation and that more charges are pending.

The Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office is being assisted in the investigation by the Spencer Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.