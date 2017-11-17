Boy hit while crossing the street in Storm Lake - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Boy hit while crossing the street in Storm Lake

STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) -

The Storm Lake Police Department said police were called to the intersection of East Milwaukee Avenue and Russell Street for a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian being hit Thursday afternoon. 

Police said 48-year-old Chad Peck of Albert City, Iowa hit a seven-year-old boy of Storm Lake while the boy was crossing the street. 

The boy was transported by ambulance to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Police said Peck was cited for Failure to Yield to a Pedestrian and Violation of a Restricted Driver’s License. 

