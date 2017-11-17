Cashier's kindness goes viral - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Cashier's kindness goes viral

(NBC News) -

A random act of kindness is going viral after a Walmart cashier helped a customer count the change to pay for his items. 

Tracy Conner said she was simply doing her job when she checked out a customer who had lots of change, despite a line behind him.

"I love people, I love them," Conner said.   

For the past 12 years at the Clarksdale, Mississippi Walmart, that's been obvious. Conner said what she did on the job is something she hopes more of us would do.

"It's nothing special, and why they're making such a big issue out of it I can't wrap my brain around it," Conner said.

She was in shock though when someone showed her a Facebook post by customer Spring Bowlin applauding her patience and generosity when she helped an older regular customer who forgot his wallet and only had change to pay.

Bowlin was a customer in line behind the man and snapped the photo.

