The Museum of the Bible opened its doors today in Washington, D.C.

There is a new museum in the nation's capital.

The Museum of the Bible opened its doors to the public this afternoon.

The privately-funded museum includes fragments of the Dead Sea scrolls, towering bronze gates inscribed with text from the Gutenberg Bible as well as a soundscape of the 10 plagues.

However, the opening isn't without controversy as Egyptian authorities say they're still investigating the legal ownership of artifacts obtained by Hobby Lobby.

The craft giant's President Steve Green founded the $500 million museum.

It is also unknown what items the museum plans to permanently display.

Like many of the museums in DC, while admission is free, donations are also requested.