The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a possible shooting that sent one man to the hospital Thursday night.

According to Lt. Pat McCann, officers responded to a local hospital around 11 p.m. for a report of a man being shot.

McCann says the victim claimed he got shot at a bar on 5th Street, which police have yet to confirm.

The victim, who is not being identified, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was released from a local hospital.

The incident is still under investigation.