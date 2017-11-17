Plans for new multi-sport arena announced

Siouxland may soon see a new multi-sport complex.

Friday plans for a new multi-sport complex called 'The Arena' were announced.

A group of local sports enthusiasts has teamed up to bring the 68 thousand square foot facility to life.

HCC Enterprises LLC plans to invest 8 million dollars into the new project.

The complex would be able to house several sports year round.

The new complex will be located near the planned Bomgaars Expo Center.

"We feel that through this arena project we can help take that tradition and history to another level. Like communities such as Sioux Falls, Omaha, Des Moines, Iowa City have facilities like this that their youth k through college and beyond have access to and we feel that we want to give our kids in our community a level playing field to compete," says Jeff Carlson.

Construction is planned to start in September 2018.