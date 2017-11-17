New exhibit at Sioux City Public Museum looks at the history of - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

New exhibit at Sioux City Public Museum looks at the history of Coney island

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Sioux City Public Museum has a new exhibition on display. 

The new touring exhibit features Coney Island. 

The new exhibit features the creation of the amusement park -- to the entertainment, it brought Americans during it's prime -- all the way to the struggles Coney Island faced after World War Two. 

"Things that became important nationally, like the amusement park itself developed there and then spread across the country. And so, what we were able to do then is come up with a slide show and of photographs that sort of show Sioux City versions of the types of entertainment that Coney island provided to the people of New York," says Curator of History, Matt Anderson. 

The exhibit is on display at the Sioux City Public Museum until January 7th. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.