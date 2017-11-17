New exhibit at Sioux City Public Museum looks at the history of Coney island

The Sioux City Public Museum has a new exhibition on display.

The new touring exhibit features Coney Island.

The new exhibit features the creation of the amusement park -- to the entertainment, it brought Americans during it's prime -- all the way to the struggles Coney Island faced after World War Two.

"Things that became important nationally, like the amusement park itself developed there and then spread across the country. And so, what we were able to do then is come up with a slide show and of photographs that sort of show Sioux City versions of the types of entertainment that Coney island provided to the people of New York," says Curator of History, Matt Anderson.

The exhibit is on display at the Sioux City Public Museum until January 7th.