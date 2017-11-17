Sioux City Police unveil new patrol vehicle to honor cancer survivors and victims

The Sioux City Police Department unveiled a new patrol vehicle, Friday.

The new car represents those impacted by all forms of cancer.

The car has a pink ribbon on it, signed with the names of those who have been affected by cancer within the police department, fire department as well as city workers.

"I've had several family members, aunts, grandparents, that have come down with some kind of cancer. I myself have battled leukemia for several years and it impacts everyone. Everyone has someone whether it's themselves or a family member or a friend that had dealt with some kind of cancer," says Sgt. Tom Gill, Sioux City Police

The back of the car also lists out several forms of cancer.

"Certainly all of us in this department have been personally affected by cancer in a lot of different ways and so, what we thought we'd do is have a rolling tribute to our cancer victims and survivors," says Sioux City Police chief Rex Mueller.

The car will be out and about in the community once it's assigned to an officer.