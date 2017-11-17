Salvation Army Kicks off holiday season

The Salvation Army kicked off the holiday season, Friday.

Bell ringers are officially out at 18 Siouxland locations.

Right now over 100 volunteers are helping to ring bells for the Salvation Army's largest fundraiser.

Money from the bell ringing will go towards a number of things that will get the Salvation Army through next year.

Their goal is to raise $218,000.

"It's the biggest day of the year for us. This is how we raise our funds for all of 2018. It helps to fund all of our programs like our food pantry and our emergency disaster canteen," says Allison Liska, Volunteer, and Development Director.

Bell ringers will be out until December 23rd.