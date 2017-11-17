Flag dedication ceremony honors fallen soldiers - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Flag dedication ceremony honors fallen soldiers

By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

Friday, fallen veterans were honored in a flag dedication ceremony. 

A flag was dedicated to veterans who have committed suicide. 

The wooden flag was made by a Veteran who has lost several friends he served with to suicide. 

Peak Performance in Sioux City purchased one of the flags for their store. 

Proceeds raised from the wooden flags go towards funeral expenses for fallen soldiers. 

The idea for the wooden flags is something that hits close to home for creator Troy Walker -- who helped pay for the funeral of a fallen soldier. 

 "We got together the funds, and we paid for the funeral, thinking it was a one time deal. We never gave it a second thought. It repeated itself five more times and we kept going into debt to help pay for these funerals so, I decided to make wooden flags to sell to raise money for future funerals that we would have to pay for," says Troy Walker, Founder of Dog Tag Furniture 

Several members of the Siouxland chamber along with members of the South Sioux American Legion were on-hand to help with the flag dedication. 

