BPI fund for employees deadline Nov. 18

Five years ago, Dakota Dunes-based Beef Products Incorporated closed three of its plants and laid off hundreds of workers because of business it lost after ABC News aired a series of reports on BPI's signature product, "lean, finely textured beef."

BPI is offering those employees part of a 10 million dollar fund created in the company's settlement with ABC News.

Saturday is the last day they can apply.

So far about 650 people have applied.

Nearly 750 people were laid off in 2012.

Once all the applications are received, BPI will determine how much each former employee receives based on several factors.

"Whether or not the individuals received unemployment compensation at that time and how much, how long they may have been out of work following the plant closure and other factors trying to judge, you know, what was the real impact on a person by person basis," says Rich Jochum, BPI Vice President of Corporate Administration.

BPI hopes to have the review process completed and the funds distributed by the end of the year.