NAIA moving Division II men's basketball championship to Sioux F - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

NAIA moving Division II men's basketball championship to Sioux Falls

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
Northwestern will co-host the NAIA Division II men's basketball championships in Sioux Falls, in 2018 and 2019. Northwestern will co-host the NAIA Division II men's basketball championships in Sioux Falls, in 2018 and 2019.

The NAIA announced Friday that the Division II men's basketball tournament is moving to Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
    
Northwestern will be a co-host for the national championship tournament, which  will take place at the Sanford Pentagon in 2018 and 2019.
    
The tournament moves from Branson, Missouri, where it's been for the last 18 years.
    
This year's tournament takes place from March 7th through the 13th.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.