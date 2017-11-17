NAIA moving Division II men's basketball championship to Sioux Falls

The NAIA announced Friday that the Division II men's basketball tournament is moving to Sioux Falls, South Dakota.



Northwestern will be a co-host for the national championship tournament, which will take place at the Sanford Pentagon in 2018 and 2019.



The tournament moves from Branson, Missouri, where it's been for the last 18 years.



This year's tournament takes place from March 7th through the 13th.