Date announced for Estherville run-off election

By Carl Norquist, Producer
ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) -

The date has been set for Estherville's run-off election. 

Estherville residents will go to the polls on December 5 to choose between mayoral candidates Kenny Billings and Cindy Hood. 

Billings and Hood received the most votes on the November 7th election but neither acquired enough votes to win a majority. 

Absentee voting is currently open and must be returned to the Emmet County Auditor's Office by December 1st. If you would like to vote absentee, contact the Emmet County  Auditor's office to request your ballot. 

Otherwise, vote in person on December 5 at the Farm Bureau Financial Service Building located on 421 1st Ave. North, Estherville, IA.

