Siouxlanders make sure no child goes cold this winter

Goodwill has been donating winter coats, hats, shoes, all of the winter essentials for more than 75 years.

The Annual KTIV Hat and Mitten Drive kicked off Friday morning.

Between the hours of 9 a.m., and 9 p.m. Siouxlanders filled the Goodwill locations to help the youth in the community, stay warm this winter.

Vice President of Goodwill of the Great Plains, Bridget Solomon, says that although the bins are full, donations are still being accepted.

"We're in most need of donations, financial- $25 purchases brand new shoes, a pair of socks, a hat, and mittens for children," said Goodwill of the Great Plains Vice President, Briget Solomon.

The Goodwill stores themselves plays a big role in gathering the donations.

"They help bring in additional funds because of our donors, and our shoppers," adds Solomon. "They fund Goodwill mission programs, such as the shoe party."

The goal of today was to raise enough for a very special event in the beginning of December-

All of the Siouxland children in need will get their hats, shoes, and mittens on Saturday, December 2nd from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Shoe and Mitten Party.

To make an online donation, you can go here: https://www.goodwillgreatplains.org/donateforshoes/