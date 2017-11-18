Muskies top Madison in shootout

The Musketeers beat Madison in a shootout on Friday, 2-1.

Sampo Ranta scored the lone Sioux City goal, and added the game-winner in a shootout, and the Musketeers beat Madison on Friday, 2-1.

Ranta got the Muskies on the board eight minutes into the game for his sixth goal of the season. Madison's Ryan O'Reilly netted the equalizer, his eighth of the season, 12-and-a-half minutes into the second period.

Sioux City (4-6-2) out-shot Madison, 35-18, but still only mustered one goal.

In the shootout, Ranta kicked things off with a goal. Sioux City missed on their final two attempts, but Madison couldn't convert any of their tries. Musketeers goalie Matt Jurusik notched 17 saves prior to the shootout.

The Musketeers are back in action Saturday night, hosting Fargo at 7:05 p.m.