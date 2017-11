Sioux City Police say a male wearing a gray hoodie, black coat, jeans, and light-colored Nike shoes robbed the Palmer House Motel just before 8:30 p.m.

Police say the male suspect displayed a handgun to the clerk at the reception desk, and left the hotel with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Sioux City police continue to search for the suspect, and investigate the incident.