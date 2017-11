November is National Adoption Month and Saturday, an adoption celebration was held at the Woodbury County Courthouse.

Many area families finalized their children's adoption papers at the event.

Sioux City Adoption Day is one of nine celebrations happening across the state.

Last year, 4,600 children across the nation had their adoptions finalized on National Adoption Day.

"The adoption process is knowing that you made a difference and the whole bonding and the loving and everything comes in with it," said Ashley Leise, a first-time adopting parent. "They have so many emotions from being nervous and scared to when it's finally done...very emotional."

Ashley Leise adopted siblings, 6-year-old Skyler and 3-year-old Aliyah.