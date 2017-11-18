High school students battle in robots competition

Siouxland high school students battled in a robotics competition at North Middle School on Saturday.

Students from seven Sioux City area teams, Sergeant Bluff, and Hinton brought their mechanical creations into the ring.

The competition is orchestrated by First Robotics Competition, which hosts challenges for elementary, middle school, and high school-aged students.

This year's objective theme is "First Relic Recovery" and each team had to accomplish various challenges in 2 min. and 30 sec.

Team members meet every day after school for a couple hours to prime their bots for battle, but they say the investment is definitely worth it.

"It's super fun and sometimes it's stressful but that stress just out a lot more fun in you," said S.C. North High Senior, Wajeeha Mariam. "It's just really adventurous. I know there's times where we've been in the finals and there's 10 seconds left and we're really close and that moment is like the best moment."

The robotics state qualifying competition is in January.