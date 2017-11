South Sioux City Police are clarifying a report of a stabbing early Saturday morning.

Police say the three individuals involved in an incident at Los Amigos Bar were not stabbed.

Police say officers located a subject in the alley across from the bar, with what appeared to be a stab wound to the shoulder just after 1 a.m.

Police say a female that ran away was found in the parking lot with a laceration on her forearm.

They say a third individual suffered a cut on his hand.

Police say these two individuals suffered cuts from a broken glass bottle.

All individuals were transported to the hospital by South Sioux City Rescue.

Police say a subject fled on foot and was not apprehended.

This incident is still under investigation.