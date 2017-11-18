More sunshine with warmer temps to close the weekend

Lots of sunshine for our Saturday but it was certainly much colder than what we saw Friday!



That's partially due to the northwest winds that were in place gusting up to 40 mph at times in the early afternoon.



Those winds have calmed down and with clear skies in place temperatures have fallen into the 20s.



However, with southwest flow kicking in overnight, we will steady and see lows near those temperatures.



Sunday will see plenty more sunshine but with calmer winds and highs near 50 degrees it will be more pleasant.



We'll be warmer still on Monday before a cold front knocks us back into the 30s Tuesday with windy conditions.



Wednesday will be cooler again but warmer air starts to kick again just in time for the holiday.



Thanksgiving will see partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 50 degrees.



We look to push 60 degrees on Friday before another cold front cools us back down for the weekend.



The entire forecast looks dry.