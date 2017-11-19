Dakota Valley falls short of state title

Dakota Valley fell to Sioux Falls Christian in the Class A state title game on Saturday, 3-2.

The Panthers were swept by the Chargers twice in the regular season, but took SFC to five sets, falling in set five, 15-13.

Meredith Lammers had a big day for Dakota Valley, but the Chargers' Ellie Voss was the difference in the five-set win.

Dakota Valley finishes 26-4, and loses eight seniors that went to four straight state tournaments.