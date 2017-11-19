HEALTHBEAT 4: Benefits of outpatient care

Outpatient care means patients are not required to stay for prolonged periods of time.



Rather, they come in for regular sessions with their doctor- but don't stay in the hospital.

Dr. Aaron Althaus, an Orthopedic surgeon with Tri-State Specialists, says this is beneficial for his patients that have total-joint replacements.

"People who have this done in the hospital and they stay one or two days, they're probably a reasonable candidate to transition from a short hospital stay to to an out-patient stay," said Dr. Aaron Althaus, Tri-State Specialist Orthopedic Surgeon.

He says outpatient care is considerably less expensive than inpatient care.

"If you look at the equation for healthcare value, it's quality, divided by cost, equals value- there's no question about it," said Dr. Aaron Althaus.

Outpatient care is a perfect option for recovering patients who want to continue to recover, while seeking treatment.

"This is something that has been done for years and it's found to be safe, there's multiple studies to support it," adds Dr. Althaus. "Tremendous experience in it, and I think it's something that can be offered in the Siouxland area."